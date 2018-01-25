Stream Tuesday’s Live Interview with Steve Hackett Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with legendary Genesis guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Steve Hackett. The interview will take place at 6:30 p.m. EST on January 30, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about his latest live album and new DVD set, Wuthering Nights, including classic songs from Genesis, GTR and more, plus his new tour. The stream will include a long-form interview, a short acoustic performance and an opportunity for questions from the audience.

Hackett will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

To find out more, visit hackettsongs.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.