Submit your questions for DragonForce guitarist Herman Li!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask DragonForce guitarist Herman Li anything you want! Ask about his gear, playing guitar under water, "Through the Fire and Flames" and their brand-new album, Extreme Power Metal!

Email your questions to GWSoundingBoard@futurenet.com and write "Herman Li" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the body of the email so you can get credited in the magazine and impress your friends, neighbors and random strangers at the 23rd Street PATH station!

P.S.: While you're thinking about your question, be sure to check out "Highway to Oblivion" from the new album (below).