Submit Your Questions for Steve Hackett!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Steve Hackett anything you want! Talk about Genesis, GTR, Canterbury Glass or his just-announced upcoming studio album, At the Edge of Light!

Just email your questions to GWSoundingBoard@futurenet.com and write "Steve Hackett" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the body of the email, so you can get credited in the magazine and impress your amigos!