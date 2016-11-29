Sue Foley Announces New Album and Kickstarter Campaign with Incentives

Blues guitarist Sue Foley has announced she’ll return to her musical roots in Austin, where the blues magic began, to record her new album, Ice Queen.

Foley’s seminal first record for Antone’s, Young Girl Blues, brought her to the forefront of the blues scene, playing with heavy hitters like Albert “Ice Man” Collins. Her homage to Collins, the “Master of the Telecaster,” is reflected in the title of Ice Queen, which is set to be recorded in December. Texas B3 organ virtuoso Mike Flanigin (ZZ Top, Jimmie Vaughan and Steve Miller) will produce the record and perform on it.

To fund Ice Queen, Foley has launched a Kickstarter campaign. Fans can be part of the effort by offering a pledge by December 4. As a token of Foley’s thanks, supporters will receive rewards and goodies, including signed CDs, a personal Skype guitar lesson, a brand-new Fender Squier Telecaster autographed by Foley, a solo house concert with Foley, and—the ultimate prize – a new black Fender standard Telecaster signed by Billy Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan, Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Flanigin and Foley.

Foley will perform with Gibbons, Flanigin, Layton and special guest Jimmie Vaughan at the Austin City Limits Live venue December 29. In the video below, you can witness the band’s substantial chemistry during a show last October at Antone’s. We’ve also included the video announcing Foley’s Kickstarter campaign, shown at bottom.

You can contribute to Foley’s campaign by clicking here. The deadline is December 4.