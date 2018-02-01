Suffocation Premiere "Return to the Abyss" Playthrough Video

Last June, technical death metal band Suffocation released their brutal, electrifying eighth studio album, ...Of the Dark Light via Nuclear Blast. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for one of the album's standout tracks, the appropriately titled "Return to the Abyss."

The video features the band's two guitarists—Terrance Hobbs and Charlie Errigo—running through the track in its entirety. You can watch the video above, via our Facebook page.

You can pick up a copy of ...Of the Dark Light here.

For more on Suffocation, follow along on Facebook.