Suicide Silence Take You Behind the Scenes as They Record Their New Album

(Image credit: (provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring Suicide Silence.

The clip, which you can check out below, provides a first look into the recording studio as the band records its new album with producer Ross Robinson. It will be the followup to 2014's You Can't Stop Me.

The candid video, which is hosted by Suicide Silence guitarist Mark Heylmun, also features snippets of new music by the band—not to mention some nice southern California beach shots.

"It's not gonna be what you expect," Heylmun says about the new disc. "It's gonna turn heads."

Stay tuned for more about the new album.

For more about Suicide Silence, visit suicidesilence.net.