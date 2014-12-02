Sweet & Lynch Premiere "The Wish" Music Video

Sweet & Lynch, a new band featuring Stryper's Michael Sweet and George Lynch of Lynch Mob and Dokken, have premiered a new music video.

Check out "The Wish" below and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook.

The track is from the duo's debut album, Only to Rise, which will be released in the U.S. January 27.

“After almost a year of talking about the Sweet & Lynch album, we’re extremely proud to premiere the first music video,” said Sweet in a statement. “The song takes you back to a time when guitar heroes ruled the airwaves and melodies soared. The thought was to bring back the late ’70s/early ’80s with a modern twist and remind people of one of the best eras in hard rock/metal.

“George and I are proud of how this album turned out, and we’re counting the days for the release. We’re equally as proud of the fan base out there. So many people have been there through thick and thin and this album is a testimony to the perseverance of working hard and working even harder. George, Brian, James and myself gave 110 percent to every note played and sung, and we hope that it shows.”