Tempting Fate Premiere "I'd Rather Burn" Playthrough Video

Today, Guitar World teamed up with L.A. metallers Tempting Fate to present the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for their song, "I'd Rather Burn." You can watch it above.

In the video, the band's guitarist, Shane Beecher, takes viewers through the song's intricate solo section.

“This brand-new track, 'I’d Rather Burn,’ marks the start of finding our definitive sound," Beecher told Guitar World about the song. "This is a barn-burner and we wanted to come out to the national audience with the most aggressive song we've ever written. I play an ESP E-II TE-7 loaded with EMG Pickups."

"We're beyond excited to introduce the world to the new direction we have taken the band," Beecher continued. "While very familiar to the original Tempting Fate sound that people have grown to know and love, we have really focused that sound and went in a more hard rock/heavy metal direction. It's still us, and it's still true to our roots but much more mature and direct. It took us a while to find our place but we truly believe we have found it with our new music. It's been an absolute blast and a true honor to work with Drew Fulk both writing and recording this new material. He's a musical genius and has really helped us to discover ourselves as a band and musically."

Tempting Fate are currently on the road with We Came as Romans. You can find a full list of dates over at their Facebook page.