Ten Memorable Guitar Moments by Female Players

In honor of the upcoming release of Girl, the album, a collection of empowering songs for girls featuring award-winning musicians like bassist Divinity Roxx and guitarists Nita Strauss and Kat Dyson, we thought we’d share some dazzling guitar moments. Moments made possible by female guitarists who know how to get the job done.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy some amazing guitar chops. And check out Girl, the album, a tasty collection of original songs created to inspire girls to go for it!

Jennifer Batten kills it at the Superbowl 1993 half time with Michael Jackson.

Orianthi’s cyber duel with Steve Vai as they trade off for “Highly Strung.”

Nancy Wilson goes “Crazy On You” in this classic from Heart.

Bonnie Raitt has been dishing out the blues for decades. Check out this early clip from 1976.

Nita Strauss goes crazy with “Pandemonium.” Can’t wait to hear more!

The teenaged Tina S breaks the internet with smashing YouTube success.

Gabriela Quintero takes rhythm guitar to new levels as she matches chops with Rodrigo Sanchez.

Lita Ford goes from being a Runaway to a killer guitar goddess.

Sister Rosetta Thorpe combines rock, blues and gospel for some funky goodness. A true pioneer.

Kaki King transcends this universe to otherworldly levels of skill and creativity.

Find out more about Girl, the album and pre-order here.