Tenacious D Announce American Tour

Tenacious D perform at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Tenacious D have announced a brief American tour, their first in five years.

The duo—comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass—will play a handful of shows on the East Coast and in the Midwest in November. They're also scheduled to perform at the Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec next month. You can check out the band's full itinerary below.

Along with the tour, the band announced that they are working on a new album, their first since 2012's Rise of the Fenix. The group also recently announced—during a performance at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta—that they are planning on filming a sequel to their 2006 cult classic film, The Pick of Destiny.

Tenacious D North American Tour Dates:

6/16/18 Montebello, Quebec @ Montebello Rockfest

10/6/18 San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

11/3/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/5/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/7/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/8/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/9/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/10/18 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12/18 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/13/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre