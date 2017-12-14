Terror Universal Premiere "Welcome to Hell" Guitar Playthrough

Terror Universal—a masked metal supergroup comprised of current and former members of Ill Nino, Machine Head, Upon A Burning Body and Soulfly, among other groups—recently announced their debut album, Make Them Bleed. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the guitar playthrough of one of the album's most explosive tracks, the appropriately titled "Welcome to Hell."

Make Them Bleed—which is set for a January 19 release via minus HEAD Records—is a volcanic record, with vicious moments of sonic bloodletting, and equally tantalizing moments where the listener is in the eye of the storm.

You can see those qualities in this playthrough, which features the band's guitarist, THRAX. You can watch it above.

You can preorder Make Them Bleed here.

For more on Terror Universal, follow along on Facebook.