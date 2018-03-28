The Hollywood Vampires Announce 2018 Tour

Hollywood Vampires—the supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp—have announced a number of tour dates for 2018.

Before embarking on a summer tour of Europe—which will run from late May through early July—the group will hit a few casinos in the Northeastern United States, with a stop at the Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, Ontario thrown in for good measure. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

For tickets and more info, head on over to hollywoodvampires.com.

Hollywood Vampires 2018 Tour Dates

5/17 — Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY

5/18 — Casino Rama Resort, Orillia, ON

5/20 — Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

5/21 — The Sands Casino Resort, Bethlehem, PA

5/28 — Olympisky, Moscow, Russia

5/30 — Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia

6/02 — Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

6/04 — Zitzdele Spandau, Berlin, Germany

6/10 — Rockin' Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

6/12 — Torwar, Warsaw, Poland

6/13 — Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

6/14 — Sparkassenpark, Monchengladbach, Germany

6/16 — Genting Arena, Birmingham, U.K.

6/17 — Manchester Arena, Manchester, U.K.

6/19 — Glasgow SEE Hydro, Glasgow, U.K.

6/20 — Wembley Arena, London, U.K.

6/22 — Hellfest, Clisson, France

6/24 — Graspop Festival, Dessel, Belgium

6/27 — Tollwood, Munich, Germany

6/29 — Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

6/30 — Clam Castle, Klam, Austria

7/03 — Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

7/07 — Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy

7/08 — Cavea, Rome, Italy