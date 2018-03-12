The Moody Blues Announce 'Days of Future Passed Live' Album and DVD

Last year, the Moody Blues hit the road to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough album, 1967's Days of Future Passed. Now, the legendary British band—which still features classic-era members Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge—will release Days of Future Passed Live, a new DVD, Blu-ray and 2CD that captures the band (with a full orchestra, no less) at one of their best 2017 shows.

The concert, which was shot at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, kicks off with a slew of favorites from their lengthy—not to mention Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-worthy—career; at the midway point, they shift gears and dive into Days of Future Passed, one of the landmarks of early progressive rock.

The set, which will be issued March 23 via Eagle Rock Entertainment, includes “Nights in White Satin," "Dawn Is a Feeling" and “Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon),” plus “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band),” “Isn’t Life Strange,” “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere,” “Question,” “Ride My See-Saw” and many more. You can see the full track list below.

Besides Hayward, Lodge and Edge, the disc features Norda Mullen (flute, guitar, percussion, vocals), Julie Ragins (keyboards, percussion, guitar, saxophone, vocals), Alan Hewitt (keyboards, vocals), Billy Ashbaugh (drums, percussion) and Elliot Davis (musical director, conductor and co-arranger). It also features the voice of actor Jeremy Irons on two classic spoken-word tracks, “Morning Glory” and “Late Lament."

(Image credit: Patricia Seaton)

Days of Future Passed Live Track List

Part One: Moody Blues in Concert (CD Disc 1)

1. I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band) 2. The Voice 3. Steppin’ in a Slide Zone 4. Say It with Love 5. Nervous 6. Your Wildest Dreams 7. Isn’t Life Strange 8. I Know You’re Out There Somewhere 9. The Story in Your Eyes

Part Two: Days of Future Passed Live (CD Disc 2)

10. The Day Begins 11. Morning Glory 12. Dawn (Prelude) 13. Dawn Is a Feeling 14. The Morning (Prelude) 15. Another Morning 16. Lunch Break (Prelude) 17. Peak Hour 18. Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon) 19. Evening (Time to Get Away) 20. The Sun Set (Prelude) 21. The Sun Set 22. Twilight (Prelude) 23. Twilight Time 24. Late Lament 25. Nights in White Satin 26. The Night (Finale) Encore: 27. Question 28. Ride My See-Saw