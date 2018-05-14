'The Music of Cream' Tour Announced

(Image credit: David Geraghty)

Malcolm Bruce and Kofi Baker—the respective sons of Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker—have teamed up with Eric Clapton's nephew, Will Johns for The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour.

The eight-week, 34-city North American trek will mark 50 years since Cream played their farewell tour of the U.S. in 1968. During the trek, the trio will perform the music of Cream, interspersed with footage of the original band on the big screen, along with never-before-seen footage and photos.

"We had such an amazing response to our first tour in Australia and New Zealand that we've spent some considerable time adding to the show," Bruce said in a press release. "Now, we not only have this amazing legacy of music to play, but an opportunity to share some wonderful insights and stories with our audience. A backstage pass like no other, if you will."

"We also have a few surprises in store that we know people are going to really respond to, so we can't wait to be on the road again playing these shows across North America this fall," Baker added.

You can check out the group's full itinerary, along with a trailer for the tour, below.

For tickets and more info, head on over to musicofcream.com.

Music of Cream 2018 Tour Dates:

Fri 9/28 Ottawa, ON Centrepoint Theatre

Sat 9/29 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

Sun 9/30 Quebec City, QC Imperial Bell

Tue 10/2 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground

Thu 10/4 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Fri 10/5 Woonsocket, RI Stadium Theatre

Sat 10/6 New Bedford, MA Zeiterion Theatre

Sun 10/7 Portland, ME State Theatre

Tue 10/9 Northampton, MA Calvin Theatre

Thu 10/11 Lynn, MA Lynn Memorial Auditorium

Fri 10/12 New London, CT Garde Arts Center

Sat 10/13 Concord, NH Capitol Centre for the Arts-Chubb Theatre

Sun 10/14 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

Tue 10/16 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Wed 10/17 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Thu 10/18 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Fri 10/19 Waterloo, NY The Vine at del Lago Casino

Sun 10/21 Albany, NY Hart Theatre Empire State Plaza PAC "The Egg"

Tue 10/23 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

Wed 10/24 Harrisburg, PA Stage @ Club XL

Thu 10/25 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

Fri 10/26 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

Thu 11/1 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - StateTheatre

Fri 11/2 Newark, OH Midland Theatre

Sat 11/3 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Wed 11/7 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Performing Arts Center

Thu 11/8 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Fri 11/9 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Sat 11/10 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

Sun 11/11 St. Paul, MN Fitzgerald Theatre

Tue 11/13 Wausau, WI Grand Theater

Wed 11/14 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

Thu 11/15 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

Fri 11/16 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts