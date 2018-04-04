The Sword Unveil “Used Future” Music Video

The Sword recently released their sixth studio album, Used Future, and have now premiered the music video for the LP’s title track. The video, created by acclaimed Austin-based video game producers Rooster Teeth, can be seen above.

You can pick up Used Future right here.

The band also announced dates for leg three of the Used Future tour, which starts June 7 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Support on all dates of leg three will be provided by Atomic Bitchwax.

Visit theswordofficial.com for complete tour dates, and click here for VIP packages.