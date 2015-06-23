Tony Iommi Discusses Writing Black Sabbath's "Fairies Wear Boots" — Video

Black Sabbath’s 1970 album Paranoid is the subject of an upcoming documentary on the British TV channel Sky Arts. The episode airs 8:20 p.m. June 27.

In this brief preview, Ozzy Osbourne talks about his innate sense for the band’s music, and Tony Iommi talks about the making of the classic album track “Fairies Wear Boots.”

“It was like a long instrumental part at the beginning, and we sort of got carried away with it,” Iommi says. “But we liked it. It doesn’t sort of happen so much these days when people do long intros, but that was what we tended to do on those songs.”

The video gives an up-close look at Tony’s right-hand fingers, some of which are capped with protective hoods that allow him to play. Iommi lost the tips of his middle and ring fingers in an industrial accident, as depicted in an animated video from earlier in 2015.

Black Sabbath are currently planning to record their final album this year. The group had also announced in March that it would to perform its last show at Ozzfest Japan in November. That gig has since been replaced by an “Ozzy Osbourne and friends” set, the lineup of which has not been announced yet. Osbourne recently announced he will perform at the New Orleans Voodoo Music + Arts Show this fall with a backing group that includes guitarists Slash and Tom Morello and Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler.

Iommi is a judge on the Sky Arts program Guitar Star, a new talent competition that searches the U.K. and Ireland for an extraordinary guitar player. Sky Arts previously released a video of him discussing what makes a great guitarist.

