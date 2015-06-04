Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi to Appear on New British Talent Show, 'Guitar Star' — Video

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is set to appear as a mentor on Guitar Star, a new U.K. talent show that focuses on guitarists.

The show, which will feature Iommi alongside other six-string masters including Rodrigo y Gabriela and Lee Ritenour, is a nine-week-long competition whose winner will get to perform on the main stage at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England.

The show will make its debut June 9 and will be broadcast by Sky Arts.

In the video below, Iommi sits down with the Sky Arts team and discusses what he looks for in a great guitarist.