U2 Premiere "You're the Best Thing About Me" Lyric Video

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

U2 have unveiled "You're the Best Thing About Me," the charged lead single from the band's upcoming album, Songs of Experience.

"You're the Best Thing About Me" follows "The Blackout," the live music video for which the band premiered on their Facebook page last week. You can check it out below.

Songs of Experience follows 2014's Songs of Innocence, which dealt extensively with the band's youth and formative musical experiences. "I thought it was done last year," Bono recently toldRolling Stone in reference to the album. "The problem is we have 15 songs and [have] to get them down to 12. We don't like long players. The actual track listing is not set yet, but we have some proper, proper fuck-off songs."

