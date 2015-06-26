"Ultimate Guitar Fails Compilation" — Video

Someone—or something—named Laugh2LiveTV has complied and posted a semi-charming six-minute video called "Ultimate Guitar Fails Compilation."

As its title suggests, it's a compilation of a mess of "guitar fails"—those horrible things that happen when you're trying to look so cool on stage (or in your basement). Like when you try to flip the guitar around your back and it (or you) wind up on the floor.

Most of the "failures" in the video are regular folks, but there's also an appearance by Satchel of Steel Panther.

Enjoy! And tell us which one you like the most! I'm partial to the first one, which looks genuine. There's something staged-feeling about it, but it's got to be real ... right?