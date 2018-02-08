Umphrey's McGee's Jake Cinninger and Brendan Bayliss: What's on My Playlist

Umphrey's McGee's Jake Cinninger (left) and Brendan Bayliss (Image credit: Shervin Lainez)

1 “Silent Night,” Stanley Jordan

“It’s got a blues/funk vibe and amazing pentatonic hot licks that are worth taking the time to learn.” —Bayliss

2 “Looking On,” The Move

“Pre–Electric Light Orchestra, the genius of Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne is in full effect here, heavy and progressive. Wood is a true multi-instrumental monster.” —Cinninger

3 “Sultans of Swing,” Dire Straits

“Mark Knopfler’s tone is perfect, his phrasing is perfect and even when he’s squeezing lots of notes into a small space, each note is crystal clear.” —Bayliss

4 “I Set My Face to the Hillside,” Tortoise

“Jeff Parker sets a sleepy, ambient and tunneled guitar melody that is a total ear worm. Very cool production to boot—the playing children seem to be right next to the guitar take!” —Cinninger

5 “Mandeville,” Bill Frisell, Ron Carter, Paul Motian

“The guitar is so fluid it almost feels like a horn to me. I think I understand it but still couldn’t play like that if I tried.” —Bayliss