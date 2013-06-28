Video: The Aristocrats Release 'Culture Clash' Album Teaser

The Aristocrats — a fusion trio featuring guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann — have posted a teaser video for their upcoming album, Culture Clash.

The album will be released July 16.

“There's something that happens when the three of us get together in a room. It happened in the first rehearsal, it happened in the first gig, and it definitely happens in the studio,” Beller said. “That's why, even though we live thousands of miles and an ocean apart, we always make records in the same room as opposed to remote file-swapping.

"This time we were fueled by 18 months on the road together as opposed to just one hot gig, and I think fans will really see the difference in the studio and interview footage on the bonus DVD.”

Govan added: “All the time we spent together as a band touring and gigging together and interacting has made us bolder in terms of the kind of material we've dared to write for this album. I think there's some wackier stuff that we maybe wouldn't have submitted for the first album when we didn't know each other as well.”

For more information on the Aristocrats, visit the-aristocrats-band.com and www.facebook.com/aristocratsband.

