Black Label Society — who are on the road with Megadeth, Newsted, Hellyeah and Device as part of Gigantour 2013 — have released the first in a series of behind-the-scenes Gigantour webisodes.

Be sure to check out the video, which features a lengthy Zakk Wylde guitar solo that kicks off around the 1:49 mark, below.

The pro-shot video, which is subtitled "Doom Trooping with the crew on Gigantour 2013," was directed and edited by Justin Reich and produced by Blasko.