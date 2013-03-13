Video: Black Sabbath Post Second Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Album, '13'

As the June 11 release date of Black Sabbath's new album, 13, gets closer, the band has released a second Jack Osbourne-directed clip of the gang at work in the studio. Be sure to check it out below.

Starting today, 13 is available for pre-order on a variety of formats via blacksabbath.com. Options include:

Standard CD

Deluxe double CD album in a deluxe soft-pack (includes a second disc of exclusive bonus audio material)

Vinyl: a 12” heavyweight (180g) vinyl album in a gatefold sleeve

Super Deluxe Box Set: Limited edition 12” clamshell box set which contains: Deluxe double CD album, 12” heavyweight (180g) vinyl album in a gatefold sleeve, Exclusive DVD containing “Black Sabbath — The Re-union” documentary, plus 5 behind-the-scenes videos, Download card containing exclusive track by track interview with Black Sabbath, 13 exclusive photographic prints and hand written album lyrics.

Anyone who pre-orders any of these formats via blacksabbath.com will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of VIP tickets to an official 13 album launch event in London, including a meet-and-greet with the band, flights and accommodations. Additional details and terms and conditions on the contest can be found at blacksabbath.com.

13 was recorded primarily in Los Angeles and features Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar) and Geezer Butler (bass), who were joined by drummer Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine). Produced by Rick Rubin (seven-time Grammy winner, two of those as Producer of the Year), the album will be released on Vertigo (worldwide) and Vertigo/Republic in the US.

BLACK SABBATH’s overseas dates:

Sat 4/20 Auckland, New Zealand Vector Arena

Mon 4/22 Auckland, New Zealand Vector Arena

Thu 4/25 Brisbane, Australia Entertainment Centre

Sat 4/27 Sydney, Australia All Phones Arena

Mon 4/29 Melbourne, Australia Rod Laver Arena

Wed 5/1 Melbourne, Australia Rod Laver Arena

Sat 5/4 Perth, Australia Perth Arena

Tues 5/7 Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Entertainment Center

Sun 5/12 Tokyo, Japan Ozzfest - Makuhari Messe