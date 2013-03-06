Video: Dave Grohl, John Fogerty and Sound City Players Perform CCR's "Fortunate Son" on 'Kimmel'

Dave Grohl and his Sound City Players, a new ensemble that sometimes includes John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame, hosted an all-star jam session on Hollywood Boulevard last night for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Foo Fighter and the CCR frontman launched into a powerful rendition of CCR's 1969 single, "Fortunate Son," trading verses and singing harmony on the chorus.

The group, which has been making the rounds lately with a host of high-profile appearances, is part of Grohl's Sound City project, which was spawned by his new documentary about Sound City, a legendary Los Angeles-area recording studio.

Sound City Players will perform at SXSW in Austin, Texas, March 14. Forgerty's new album, Wrote a Song for Everyone, will be out May 28.