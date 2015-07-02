Stevie Ray Vaughan, Steve Vai, Slash and More Play "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Happy Independence Day, everyone! In honor of the holiday, I originally wanted to share a grainy, vintage video of Stevie Ray Vaughan performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in ancient times. But then I noticed Steve Vai's particularly awesome version of the song ... and Eric Johnson's version—and then I found versions by Slash and Dave Mustaine. So I figured the more, the merrier. I could've kept on going (There's always Cliff Burton's version, and let's not forget Neal Schon), but I think this handful gets the point across. Feel free to complain, compare and contrast! Enjoy your holiday!

TED NUGENT



STEVE VAI



SLASH

DAVE MUSTAINE

ERIC JOHNSON

STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN

Note: This video needs to be edited!