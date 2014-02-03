Video: Exclusive Look at the Allman Brothers Band Performing "Midnight Rider" in 1992 from 'Live At Great Woods' DVD

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of an exclusive video of the Allman Brothers Band's live performance of "Midnight Rider" from their storied 1992 tour.

The clip is from an upcoming archival DVD release from the band, Live at Great Woods, which will be available February 18.

That same date, fans of the band also will be treated to a new two-CD set, Play All Night: Live at the Beacon Theatre 1992, and a new Allmans biography by Alan Paul — The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band. You can check out Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski's review of One Way Outright here.

Recorded before a crowd of nearly 20,000 fans at the Great Woods Center for the Performing Arts in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and featuring a set of favorites, Live at Great Woods features, for the first time on DVD, the original long-form video version of this show with no interviews edited into the main feature.

Meanwhile, Play All Night: Live at the Beacon Theatre 1992 showcases the band’s first time playing an extended run at New York City's Beacon Theatre.

Both releases feature founding members Gregg Allman (vocals/keyboards), Dickey Betts (guitar), Butch Trucks and Jaimoe (drums) plus a trio of talented up-and-comers: Allen Woody on bass, Marc Quinones on percussion and Warren Haynes on guitar. The hiring of Haynes, a little-known guitarist who’d toured with Betts, was genius; his approach evoked the spirit of the late Duane Allman, drawing a clear line from the band’s past to its future.

Play All Night features new liner notes by John Lynskey, editor of Hittin’ The Note, the official ABB magazine, plus onstage photos by Kirk West (See the photo gallery below). You can see the track lists from both releases below.

For more about the Allman Brothers Band, visit allmanbrothersband.com.

The pre-order the new releases, check out the links below:

Play All Night: Live at the Beacon Theatre 1992

• iTunes

• Amazon

• Hittin' The Note

Live at Great Woods DVD

• Amazon

• Hittin' The Note

[[ Guitar World’s Blues Greats Subscription Offer: Get one year of Guitar World plus a new digital EP, 'Legacy Recordings Presents: Blues Greats! Past & Present,' featuring “Get On With Your Life" (Live) by the Allman Brothers Band! ]]

Play All Night: Live at the Beacon Theatre 1992 2CD

DISC 1

01.Statesboro Blues

02.You Don’t Love Me

03.End Of The Line

04.Blue Sky

05.Nobody Knows

06.Low Down Dirty Mean

07.Seven Turns

08.Midnight Rider

09.Come On In My Kitchen

DISC 2

01.Guitar Intro / Hoochie Coochie Man

02.Jessica

03.Get On With Your Life

04.In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

05.Revival

06.Dreams

07.Whipping Post

Live at Great Woods DVD

01. Statesboro Blues

02. End Of The Line

03. Blue Sky

04. Midnight Rider (Presented here exclusively)

05. Going Down The Road

06. Hoochie Coochie Man

07. Get On With Your Life

08. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

09. Revival

10. Jessica

11. Whipping Post

All photos: Kirk West

The March 2014 issue of Guitar World magazine is available now: Eric Clapton's 50 Greatest Guitar Songs, How the Layla Sessions Almost Destroyed the Allman Brothers Band, Mike Bloomfield, Johnny Winter and More! It's available at newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.