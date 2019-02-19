Tony Iommi Plays Black Sabbath's “Planet Caravan” on Acoustic Guitar

Classic Albums is a DVD series that tells the stories behind some of rock’s most historic records.

Above, watch an excerpt from their feature on Black Sabbath’s Paranoid. The second studio album from Sabbath contains some of the band’s most beloved tracks, including “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.”

Black Sabbath entered the studio to record Paranoid just four months following the release of their debut, Black Sabbath. The band once again teamed with producer Rodger Bain. Originally titled War Pigs, the title was allegedly changed to Paranoid by Sabbath’s label in order to avoid any backlash from supporters of the Vietnam War.

Below, watch Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi play an acoustic version of the solo from the Paranoid track “Planet Caravan” using a Taylor T5s.