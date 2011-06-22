Video: Guitar Prodigy Hedras Ramos Jr.

We thought we'd share this one with you -- it's a video featuring Hedras Ramos Jr. He's a young guitar prodigy from Guatemala whose style and technique has caught the eye of several great players, including Michael Lee Firkins and Jennifer Batten.

Hedras recently took second place in the Ziua Chitarelor 3 guitar competition in Bucharest. He plays 7-string Halo guitars outfitted with the SH-2 Jazz in the neck and the SH-4 JB in the bridge.

His third album, Atoms and Space, is available on iTunes and Amazon.

Here's the video: