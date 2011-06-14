Video: Jethro Tull's Triplets

This new Lick Of The Day is inspired by the acoustic triplets of Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson. It's played on a Martin DRS1 acoustic guitar.

For this lick, I use a capo at the third fret to raise the pitch of the guitar by a minor third (or three half steps). As a result, though I play the phrase as if it were in the key of D, it actually sounds in the key of F. The nice thing about using a capo is that you can employ familiar, finger-friendly chord shapes while playing in an unusual key (or any key you want!) and create a nice, high, chime-y sound akin to a mandolin or ukelele.

