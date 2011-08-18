Video: Jim Matheos and Frank Aresti in the Guitar World Studio

Arch/Matheos guitarists Jim Matheos (who also plays in Fates Warning) and Frank Aresti (former Fates Warning guitarist) came by the Guitar World offices today, August 18, 2011, to talk about Sympathetic Resonance, their new album with former Fates Warning singer John Arch, and to film some Licks of the Day for our iPad/iPhone app. Look for a full video interview right here in the coming weeks: for now, enjoy the warm-up video and photo gallery.

