Here's Akira Takasaki from the Japanese metal band Loudness in the Guitar World studio on May 31, warming up before filming a Lick of the Day video for Guitar World's iPad/iPhone app and doing a brief interview for GuitarWorld.com.

The ace guitarist demos the iconic "Crazy Nights" riff before launching into a full-on shredfest. Check out the photo gallery below -- and look for more Akira Takasaki photos on Guitar World's Facebook page.