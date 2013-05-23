Video: Metallica Release 'Through the Never' Trailer

Metallica have posted the official theatrical trailer to their new 3D film, Metallica Through the Never, and you can check it out below.

The film, which was directed by Nimrod Antal (Predators), isn't scheduled to hit theaters until September 27.

Through the Never is a narrative/concert film that uses IMAX 3D footage to highlight songs from Metallica's catalog (including "Wherever I May Roam" and "Master of Puppets," both of which are teased in the trailer). The film tells the tale of a hapless roadie named Trip (Dane DeHaan), who ends up stranded in the middle of a riot while running a crucial errand for the band during a show.

From a press release:

"Featuring dazzling pyrotechnics, the most elaborate live-performance stage ever built and imagery drawn from the band’s trailblazing iconography, the immersive 360-degree show creates a mind-bending, ear-shattering mirror image of the destruction and chaos of Trip’s journey. Metallica Through the Never's state-of-the-art 3D photography, captured using up to 24 cameras simultaneously, engulfs audiences in one of the most innovative and exciting cinematic experiences ever imagined."

Check out the trailer and tell us what you think in the comments!