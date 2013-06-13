Video: Paul McCartney Performs Beatles and Wings Classics on 'The Colbert Report'

Last night, Paul McCartney stole the show — or was the show, actually — during a special hour-long episode of The Colbert Report.

The episode featured an interview with a very lively McCartney, during which the former Beatle discussed the earliest days of Wings, the evolution of the Beatles' music, the correct pronunciation of "schedule" and if there was, in fact, a point in his career when he looked around said, "I think I might be better than anyone on the planet."

McCartney — who, we should say, was very funny last night — performed six songs, including the Beatles' "I've Just Seen a Face," "Birthday" (See the video below), "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!" and "Lady Madonna," plus Wings' "Hi, Hi, Hi" and "Listen to What the Man Said" (See the video below), both of which are included on Wings' recently remastered 1976 live album, Wings Over America.

McCartney also recently released a remastered version of Rockshow, a concert film recorded during Wing's fabled 1976 US tour.

Check out videos of two songs below, plus the interview with McCartney.

