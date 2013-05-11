Video: Paul McCartney Swarmed by Grasshoppers at Concert in Goiânia, Brazil

During Paul McCartney's show in Goiânia, Brazil, earlier this week, the stage was invaded by a swarm of grasshoppers.

As McCartney, 70, played his three-hour set, several of the insects settled in on his shirt. As you can see in the video below, McCartney even introduced one of them ("Harold") to the audience.

As always, McCartney included several classic Beatles songs in his set, including the band's 1968 single, "Hey Jude." During the line, "The movement you need is on your shoulder," McCartney pointed to Harold, who was visiting his shoulder at the moment, and said, "It certainly is now."

"Brazilian audiences are incredible, so that's why we keep coming back," McCartney said in a statement. "All of the shows this week were incredible. The crowds were just amazing and of course in Goiânia we had the grasshoppers join us, which was unbelievable. No one could see that coming!"

Grasshoppers: Better than hearing crickets!