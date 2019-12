An obscure and frankly slightly disturbing promotional TV teaser for Nirvana's third album, In Utero, has surfaced online. Be sure to check it out below.

The rarely seen 1993 clip features Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl being coached by Bob "Bobcat" Goldthwait at ... well ... just watch it!

The "September 2013" tag at the video's end refers to the upcoming 20th-anniversary deluxe reissue of In Utero. Stay tuned for more info!