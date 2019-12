Last night, the Rolling Stones performed at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, the first of two shows in the US' former capital.

The latest special guest to join the venerable rockers during their ongoing 50 and Counting Tour? Country guitar icon Brad Paisley.

Paisley, Guitar World's May 2013 cover star, joined the band for "Dead Flowers," a country-flavored track from 1971's Sticky Fingers.

Check out some fan-filled video below!