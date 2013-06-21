Video: Teenage Fingerstylist Bounces Basketball While Strumming Guitar

Check out the latest viral guitar-related video!

This one features a young fingerstyle guitarist named Ben Lapps, who plays a tune while bouncing a basketball, the sound of which he uses as the song's percussion.

Titled "How Ben Lapps Plays Basketball," the video shows the teen tucking the ball under his left arm before he starts playing guitar. Mid-way through his instrumental tune, he introduces a beat created by the bouncing ball.

The clip has been watched more than 1,000,000 times in the past 48 hours.