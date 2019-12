ALBUMWhat Are You So Scared Of? (Fearless Records)

SOUND Australian five-piece Tonight Alive are poised to take the Warped Tour world by storm, thanks to their punky attitude and fist-pumping power-pop. Spitfire frontwoman Jenna McDougall takes center stage on their debut, What Are You So Scared Of?, which abounds with frenetic energy, melodic guitar lines and big, catchy, Paramore-esque choruses.

KEY TRACK “Starlight”

Watch "Breaking & Entering"

Watch "Starlight"