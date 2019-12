At their June 23 Hellfest show in Clisson, France, Canada's Voivod were joined by a pair of special guests.

In the 12-minute video below, you'll see former Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo join the band for a cover of Pink Floyd's "Astronomy Domine," one of the many highlights of Floyd's early Syd Barrett era.

Then, at around the 7:06 mark, Voivod are joined by their former bassist, Jason Newsted, for "Voivod."

Check out a professionally shot video of the two songs below.