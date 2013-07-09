Video: Woman Plays Stevie Ray Vaughan's Version of "Little Wing" on the Gayageum, a Traditional Korean Instrument

Check out this video of a young woman — Luna Lee — performing Stevie Ray Vaughan's version of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing" on the gayageum, a traditional Korean zither-like instrument.

The gayageum has 12 strings, although some variants have been made with 21 strings. It is probably the best-known traditional Korean musical instrument. (Thank you, Wikipedia!).

You might remember Luna Lee from two videos we shared earlier this year. If not, check out her versions of Vaughan's "Scuttle Buttin'" and Hendrix's "Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)."

Chances are Luna's a big-time Vaughan fan, since both of these songs appear on his 1984 album, Couldn't Stand the Weather.

For more gayageum videos by Luna, head here. She also covers Hendrix's "Bold As Love" and a few tracks by acoustic guitar guru Tommy Emmanuel.