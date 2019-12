The guys at Metal Injection have posted a fun new video that could be called "How to Shop for Guitars — Featuring Zakk Wylde."

In the clip, the Black Label Society axeman visits Matt Umanov Guitars at 273 Bleecker St., New York City. He checks out the impressive selection of axes and amps and discusses what he looks for when he shops for new gear.

Enjoy!

P.S.: For more about Matt Umanov Guitars, visit umanovguitars.com.