Warren Haynes Performs "Is It Me or You?" at Guitar Center

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video featuring Warren Haynes.

In the clip, which you cam check out below, the guitarist performs "Is It Me or You?" from his At: Guitar Center webseries episode.

"Is It Me or You?" is the opening track from Haynes' 2015 album, Ashes & Dust.

At: Guitar Center is an ongoing webseries created by Guitar Center that delivers unique music—and the stories behind it—in the highest quality possible. The series features exclusive performance videos and audio of interviews that aim to tell the stories of the artists, their background, their music and more.

For more information, visit gc.guitarcenter.com/podcast.