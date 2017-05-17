Watch AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Perform with Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers

This past Sunday night (May 14), Robert Plant and former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson joined Paul Rodgers on stage for a performance of “Money (That’s What I Want)” at the New Theatre Oxford.

The performance, which was a complete surprise to the audience, was a highlight of Rodgers' ongoing Free Spirit tour.

The fan-shot video below features most of the Barrett Strong cover—which has been recorded by scores of bands, including the Beatles and the Flying Lizards—and captures Johnson, Plant and Rodgers trading off during the chorus.

Johnson was forced to abandon AC/DC’s Rock or Bust world tour early last year because of potential hearing loss. Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses appeared in Johnson's place, marking first time AC/DC used a lead vocalist other than Johnson since January 1980.