Watch Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Share the Stage for the First Time in 16 Years

Last week, it was announced that Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons would set aside their longstanding differences to team up for a good cause. The cause—The Children Matter benefit concert at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, held to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey—brought the two Kiss veterans together onstage for the first time in 16 years.

During the show—which took place Wednesday night, September 20—Frehley joined Simmons for renditions of three Kiss classics: "Parasite" from 1974's Hotter Than Hell; "Cold Gin" from the band's self-titled 1974 debut and "Shock Me" from 1977's Love Gun.

You can watch the performances below.

All proceeds from the concert—which also featured Don Felder, Cheap Trick and The Jayhawks—will go to Matter, and their hurricane relief efforts for the victims of Harvey.

You can make your own donation to Matter at thechildrenmatter.ngo.