Watch Audio Force One’s Music Video for “Black Eyes”

Audio Force One, a new project fronted by multi-instrumentalist Tiago, has unveiled a music video for lead single “Black Eyes.” Watch it above.

Set to the dark, propulsive, guitar-driven pop of “Black Eyes,” the borderline-NSFW video intertwines performance of Audio Force One along with a not-so-typical girls' night out. Since its release in early April, the video has rocketed to nearly 100,000 views, garnering awards at six different international film festivals.

Prior to Audio Force One, Tiago was a successful musician who had played alongside The Black Eyed Peas, Moby, New Order and The Hives. Later, while living in Sydney, Australia in 2016, the musician spontaneously decided to record a new album. Over three weeks, he recorded 16 original tracks, taking on the new moniker Audio Force One. Tiago single-handedly wrote and produced all of the tracks himself, and with the exception of drums, played every instrument.

The result, Audio Force One’s upcoming debut LP More, is a truly authentic and personal sound. Through Audio Force One, Tiago presents audiences with a mix of energetic pop-rock tunes and emotional ballads that he describes as “the sound of breaking up and rediscovering life.”

Audio Force One plans to release more singles before More is unveiled later this year.

