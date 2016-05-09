Watch Axl Rose Make His AC/DC Debut in Lisbon

This past Saturday night (May 7), AC/DC kicked off the European leg of their much-ballyhooed Rock or Bust tour in Lisbon, Portugal.
Behind the mic—and upon his throne—was none other than Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.
Below, you can check out several clips from the show—and (if you have time) the entire show itself (bottom clip). We've even included the May 7 set list, so you can follow along with the footage.
For more information on this tour—as in, to see where Axl's throne will show up next—visit acdc.com.
AC/DC'S LISBON SET LIST:
- 01. Rock or Bust: 00:01
- 02. Shoot to Thrill: 01:52
- 03. Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be: 07:29
- 04. Back in Black: 11:51
- 05. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder: 15:06
- 06. Dirty Deeds: 19:46
- 07. Rock ’N’ Roll Damnation: 24:58
- 08. Thunderstruck: 28:56
- 09. High Voltage: 34:34
- 10. Rock N’ Roll Train: 40:31
- 11. Hells Bells: 44:48
- 12. Givin the Dog a Bone: 50:44
- 13. Sin City: 55:11
- 14. You Shook Me All Night Long: 01:00:54
- 15. Shot Down in Flames: 01:04:58
- 16. Have a Drink on Me: 01:08:57
- 17. TNT: 01:13:31
- 18. Whole Lotta Rosie: 01:17:48
- 19. Let There Be Rock: 01:23:23
- ANGUS SOLO | 01:33:20
- 20. Highway to Hell: 01:42:30
- 21. Riff Raff: 01:46:27
- 22. For Those About to Rock: 01:51:56