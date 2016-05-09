Watch Axl Rose Make His AC/DC Debut in Lisbon

(Image credit: Pedro Gomes/Getty Images)

This past Saturday night (May 7), AC/DC kicked off the European leg of their much-ballyhooed Rock or Bust tour in Lisbon, Portugal.

Behind the mic—and upon his throne—was none other than Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Below, you can check out several clips from the show—and (if you have time) the entire show itself (bottom clip). We've even included the May 7 set list, so you can follow along with the footage.

For more information on this tour—as in, to see where Axl's throne will show up next—visit acdc.com.

AC/DC'S LISBON SET LIST: