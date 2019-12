Black Sabbath have posted a new behind-the-scenes video of the band preparing for their upcoming farewell tour, dubbed The End.

The four-minute clip shows founding members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler rehearsing the song “Hand of Doom” with current drummer Tommy Clufetos. It also includes short interview segments with the original members.

Black Sabbath’s The End tour kicks off January 20 in Omaha, Nebraska.

