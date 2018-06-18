Watch Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon Busk in the NYC Subway

A disguised Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon surprised New Yorkers with an impromptu Subway station busking performance, and you can check it out here. The duo covered Aretha Franklin's "Think" before revealing their identities and performing Aguilera’s hit, “Fighter.”

The acoustic guitar sound was provided in rich definition thanks to a Hughes & Kettner era 1 acoustic amplifier, which is pictured in the video next to the guitarist.

Click here to watch the clip, and for more on Hughes & Kettner, visit hughes-and-kettner.com.