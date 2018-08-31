Watch Cooper Carter Rip Through 263 Famous Guitar Riffs

Guitarist-YouTuber Cooper Carter is at it again with a new video. This time he's tackling 263 famous guitar riffs using Ernie Ball Music Man guitars and the new Fractal Audio Axe-Fx III. You can check out the videos below.

Carter speeds through the riffs using his Ernie Ball Music Man JP15, StingRay RS, Cutlass and Valentine guitars. For strings, Carter plays Ernie Ball Paradigm Regular Slinky on his Valentine, JP15 and StingRay RS guitar, as well as Paradigm Skinny Top Heavy Bottom on his Cutlass guitar.

For more information on Ernie Ball Music Man guitars, head over to music-man.com. Check out more videos on Cooper Carter's YouTube channel here.