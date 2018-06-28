Watch Cory Branan Star in Ram Commercial’s Ram ProMaster BandVan Video Series

We’ve partnered with Ram Commercial to bring you the Pro-Master BandVan video series, a new campaign showcasing artists that embody hardworking ethics and determination. Last week we caught up with The Accidentals, and today, we thrilled to share a new video starring critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, Cory Branan. Watch it above.

Currently supporting his fifth studio album, Adios (Bloodshot Records), the Mississippi-based artist has created a unique alt-roots-country sound all his own while earning much critical praise along the way.

“When Ram approached me to be a part of their BandVan campaign, I was stoked,” Branan says. “Since I tour solo, I was thankful to be able to bring my wife and kiddo along, a fantastic experience to share with them. We traveled like kings with enough room left over for the in-laws if we wanted, but that’s not very rock n’ roll.”

For the Pro-Master BandVan video series, emerging artists were given the newly-equipped ProMaster BandVan to tour in for a period of time while also capturing video of life on the road. The footage was then compiled into the series for a glimpse into each artists’ tour earlier this year, giving viewers an inside look at the dedication and passion of touring musicians.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we spotlight Detroit’s beloved garage country musicians, Craig Brown Band.

To find out more about Cory Branan, visit corybranan.com, and for more on Ram Trucks, visit ramtrucks.com/ramlife.